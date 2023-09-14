$2-million in damage after fire breaks out at Sarnia, Ont. storage facility

A large fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Sarnia has caused at estimated $2-million in damage, Sarnia Fire Rescue Services said on Thursday.

According to Sarnia Fire Rescue Services, a call came in at 3:52 p.m. on Wednesday for a large structure fire at U-Haul storage facility located at 1227 Confederation St. in Sarnia.

All stations attended to the blaze, which caused “excessive” smoke to pour into the area.

The blaze was contained to Building B which contained a total of 49 units.

Fire crews said the blaze is accidental in nature.

Damage is currently estimated at $2-million.

There were no reported injuries.

