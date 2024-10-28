18-year-old charged in downtown weapons investigation

The London Police Service has laid charges in connection to a downtown weapons investigation.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, two men and two women entered a business in the 200 block of Oxford Street East. An unknown man followed them in.

Police said as the group of four went to leave, they saw the man put a black medical mask over his face and follow them.

The group left and went to get into their vehicle. As they entered, the suspect allegedly threatened them by pulling up his shirt, gesturing to what looked like a gun in the waistband of his pants.

Police were called after the victims left the area. Officers arrived on scene, where the suspect was still present.

The London man was arrested and the LPS seized a black imitation BB-style gun.

No injuries were reported by the victims.

The 18-year-old man now faces charges for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, disguise with intent and uttering threats/death of bodily harm.