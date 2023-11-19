$150,000 grant gives Oneida Community Centre safe space to gather

A 150,000 capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to the Oneida Nation of the Thames help with upgrades to the Oneida Community Centre.

A new pavilion was installed that will create a safe and accessible space within the community park for Oneida Community Members.

"Our community gatherings are an important part of our culture and having this pavilion provides us with a safe space for all to use. Providing programming that can use the pavilion is vital to the well-being of our families and we are very grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for this funding," said Chief of Oneida Nation of the Thames Todd Cornelius.

In addition to the installation of the pavilion, new picnic tables have been added to the area to add seating for community members.