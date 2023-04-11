15-year-old boy charged after going on joyride, assaulting woman: London police

A London youth is facing a list of charges after a string of events caused $38,000 in damages and led police through the south end of the city.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call about a missing person and threats on Dearness Drive.

While officers were investigating, the person they were looking for was seen in the 1700 block of Ernest Avenue where he allegedly made threats towards and assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a drug store.

According to police, the suspect jumped on the roof of the woman’s vehicle, got in the driver seat, and drove into a parked truck in the parking lot.

The suspect then drove the vehicle out of the parking lot and onto Southdale Road towards Ernest Avenue, according to police, where he then drove the vehicle into a tree and a parked pickup truck on Ernest Avenue.

Police say the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot towards Jalna Boulevard where he was arrested without incident.

A 15-year-old youth who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with the following offences, two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, assault, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of fail to stop at scene of an accident and theft of motor vehicle.