LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases in the region Sunday.

The new cases bring the region’s overall total to 1,361, including 1,153 resolved and 63 deaths.

Since Friday, The Middlesex-London Health Unit is among the regions moving to a higher level of COVID-19 protection measures after the province lowered the thresholds for its colour-coded system.

Among the local regions moving from green ‘prevent’ to yellow ‘protect’ are:

• Middlesex-London Health Unit

• Southwestern Public Health

• Huron Perth Public Health

• Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

• Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The new level will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

On Saturday, the Grey Bruce Health Unit announced it is working with the Bluewater District School Board to address a case of COVID-19 associated with Bruce Peninsula District School in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula. Although this case is associated with the school, transmission did not take place within the school environment.

Three ongoing outbreaks continue, one at Henley Place LTC Residence and two in separate units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital. There are none in school settings.

Health officials recorded another 1,248 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a single-day dip in infections following a record of 1,581 on Saturday.

The province is also logging 29 more deaths related to COVID-19, the highest number since June 19.