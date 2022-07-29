14 hospitals in Ontario curb services due to staff shortages
It’s going to be another long weekend, with closed emergency rooms across Midwestern Ontario.
Wingham’s emergency room will be closed Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., Listowel’s ER will be closed Sunday night from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Seaforth’s emergency room will be closed both Friday and Saturday nights, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
“In small hospitals, when you have a small department, and you lose two or three people to illness or other leaves, it leaves you very short,” says Karl Ellis, CEO of the Wingham-Listowel Hospitals Alliance.
In all, 14 hospitals in Ontario will be closing ER’s, beds, or ICU units this long weekend, due to a lack of staff, primarily nurses, to fill those shifts. At while it’s primarily happening in small, rural hospitals, hospitals in major centres are also struggling to fill shifts.
“Can you imagine a Greater Toronto Area hospital that can’t open their doors to the emergency department,” says Cathryn Hoy, president of the Ontario Nurses Association.
CTV News reached out the Ministry of Health for comment on the situation, and received this response:
“Like many jurisdictions around the world, Ontario’s health system faces pressures due to the challenge of maintaining the required staffing levels. We have been working proactively with all the partners, including Ontario Health, the 140 public hospital corporations, the regulatory colleges, and the health sector unions. This includes solutions for both the short term and long term,” says Ontario’s Health Minister, Sylvia Jones.
“Human Resources issues do not get resolved overnight, when we’re in a shortage, such as we are,” says Jeff Horseman, head of Huron County’s Emergency Services.
Ellis says in Wingham and Listowel, they’ve had staff work 16-hour shifts, come in on their days off, and take on overtime, in order to keep ERs open, over the past two years.
“But, you get to the point, where that’s just not sustainable anymore, and that’s the point we’ve reached now,” he says.
Hospital officials urge people to call 911 if they require immediate medical attention, and paramedics will take them to the nearest hospital, with an open emergency room.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Vehicle travelling on city sidewalk
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Kitchener
-
Here’s what’s opened and closed in Waterloo region on Civic Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed across the Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
-
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
Windsor
-
Should a Windsor man convicted of animal abuse get jail time? Or house arrest?
Tyler Vassell, 31, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
-
Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While many look for things to do to keep busy this Civic Holiday, there are a few closures across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to look out for.
-
Children on a boat without life jackets prompts safety reminder from police
OPP are reminding boaters to make sure they’re prepared for a day on the water after a man was charged for not having the proper lifejackets for those on board.
Barrie
-
Caledon police investigating serious collision on Highway 9
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 9, between Mt Wolfe Rd & Mt Pleasant Rd.
-
Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Parry Sound
A 40-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges following a traffic stop in Parry Sound on July 9.
-
Police identify pedestrian killed in Fenelon Falls collision
Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a collision in Fenelon Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
What 'land back' means: Serpent River First Nation chief
Members of Serpent River First Nation are celebrating the return of a piece of waterfront land on Elliot Lake, the community's chief told CTV News in an online interview. 'It's a great first step,' said Brent Bissaillion, the First Nation's ogimaa -- the Ojibwe word for elected chief.
-
Timmins police warns 'foolhardy' drivers not to turn left on Wilson Avenue
The Timmins Police Service is issuing a traffic advisory warning drivers that left turns are not allowed for eastbound traffic on Wilson Avenue at the intersection with Mountjoy Street South.
-
Dick DeStefano, 85, who helped develop Sudbury's mining supply industry, has died
Richard Paul 'Dick' DeStefano passed away peacefully on July 24, at the age of 85. A lifelong resident of Sudbury, his death notice described him as "a community leader, athlete, educator, politician, and entrepreneur."
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Supercell tornado in Madoc, Ont. area travelled 55.8 km last Sunday, researchers say
A tornado that struck an area north of Belleville, Ont. last weekend was on the ground for more than 45 minutes, covering an area of 55.8 kilometres, according to researchers.
-
COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa, public health says
Four new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past three days, along with six new outbreaks.
Toronto
-
Staffing crunch hits several Ontario hospitals hard, nurses union raises concerns
Several Ontario hospitals were reducing service in certain areas over the long weekend due to staff shortages as an Ontario nurses union called on the province to tackle what it called an alarming situation.
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
Atlantic
-
RCMP join effort to dismiss lawsuit of N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Edmundston ER was experiencing average traffic, wait times when patient died: Vitalité
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says wait times were “not above standard” and there were enough resources in the emergency department at the Edmundston hospital when a patient died there last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Armed standoff ends with detonated explosives, home going up in flames: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they were involved in an armed standoff on Wednesday in Ebb and Flow First Nation, which ended with explosives being detonated and a home going up in flames.
-
'The horse should have won': Assiniboia Downs CEO speaks out against findings of probe into controversial race
The CEO of Assiniboia Downs is speaking out against a regulatory ruling into a race last week that went viral.
-
Human remains found at Manitoba home determined to be previous resident
Human remains that were discovered at an Oakville, Man. home at the end of 2021 have been determined to be those of a previous resident.
Calgary
-
'Child with no country': Three year citizenship wait has Calgary teen stuck in limbo
He's been in Calgary for a decade and has had a citizenship application in for three years, but one local teen is still waiting to officially become a Canadian.
-
Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail
The man accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.
-
Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe
A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
Parks Canada monitoring anthrax outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park
Parks Canada says it is monitoring an anthrax outbreak in remote areas of Wood Buffalo National Park.
-
'Extreme' fire danger in Jasper National Park
Officials in Jasper National Park are asking visitors and residents to practice caution when having campfires as the fire danger is "extreme."
Vancouver
-
Charge announced, victim identified in deadly Abbotsford, B.C., assault
A charge has been announced and the victim identified after an assault in Abbotsford, B.C., became fatal Thursday night.
-
Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe
A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.
-
NEW
NEW | Criminal investigation launched into allegations from B.C. undercover police training course
A criminal investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct at a British Columbia police training course earlier this year, one of the province's police watchdogs confirms.