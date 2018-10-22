

CTV London





There was no saving a 100-year-old home Sunday night after it went up flames.

Firefighters did what they could to stop the fire from spreading but by the end of the night the house was gone.

Fire crews were first called to 7195 Decker Driver around 9:35 p.m. after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the house.

Once on scene firefighters found smoke from the attic and the occupant trying to fight the fire. Heat was found within the walls and attic and eventually firefighters were forced to take a defensive position.

Within two hours the home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.