$10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

Fanshawe College could be sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program.

A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

The claim alleges Fanshawe repeatedly failed to meet the requirements of the Law Society of Ontario (LSO), leaving students unprepared for licensing examinations and legal practice.

It also alleges instructors weren't properly qualified.

According to the law firm representing the students, "Even after an audit in 2018 by the LSO identified many of these inadequacies, the college and its board failed to address them."

The suit has yet to be certified.

CTV News has reached out to Fanshawe College and as of publishing time, has not heard back.