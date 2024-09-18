$1.1 million in provincial infrastructure funding to support development in Dorchester
Thames Centre has received a $1.1 million grant to offset the cost of a new wastewater pipe in Dorchester.
Funded through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, the funding announced on Wednesday will see the province contribute up to 73 per cent in total costs for the Dorchester Wastewater Pipe Integration project.
“We have proactively increased our grant submissions to help alleviate tax and rate pressures while enhancing service levels. Our targeted government relations strategy has focused on securing support for specific grant applications to the Ministry of Infrastructure, and we're thrilled to see tangible results like this for Thames Centre ratepayers,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Barrick.
“Securing over $1 million from the highly competitive Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund (HEWSF) is a significant achievement for our Municipality, showcasing what we can accomplish when we are united and aligned as an organization.”
The funding will support the construction of a new forcemain and pumping station in Dorchester – and will support residential growth in the community.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It's the government's latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
Search for suspect in Kentucky highway shooting ends with discovery of body believed to be his
Authorities say they believe the body of a man suspected of shooting and wounding five people on a Kentucky interstate highway has been found.
Here's why you should get all your vaccines as soon as possible
With all these shots, some Canadians may have questions about the benefit of each vaccine, whether they should get every shot and how often to get them, and if it's safe to get them all at once or if they should space them out.
Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet
The Conservatives' first shot at toppling the Liberal government is likely doomed to fail, after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters his MPs will vote confidence in the government.
'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000.
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
First-of-its-kind facility hopes to launch Canada into rare earths market
A Saskatchewan organization is breaking ground as the first to commercially produce rare earth metals in North America.
Jeremy Dutcher makes Canadian music history
Jeremy Dutcher made Canadian music history Tuesday night by winning a second Polaris Music Prize for his second album, Motewolonuwok.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.