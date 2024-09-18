$1.1 million in provincial infrastructure funding to support development in Dorchester

Thames Centre has received a $1.1 million grant to offset the cost of a new wastewater pipe in Dorchester.

Funded through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, the funding announced on Wednesday will see the province contribute up to 73 per cent in total costs for the Dorchester Wastewater Pipe Integration project.

“We have proactively increased our grant submissions to help alleviate tax and rate pressures while enhancing service levels. Our targeted government relations strategy has focused on securing support for specific grant applications to the Ministry of Infrastructure, and we're thrilled to see tangible results like this for Thames Centre ratepayers,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Barrick.

“Securing over $1 million from the highly competitive Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund (HEWSF) is a significant achievement for our Municipality, showcasing what we can accomplish when we are united and aligned as an organization.”

The funding will support the construction of a new forcemain and pumping station in Dorchester – and will support residential growth in the community.