Zamboni Halloween costume is labour of love for dad and special needs son

A pint-sized Edmonton Oilers fan from Sarnia, Ont. might just have the coolest Halloween costume around.

5-year-old Easton Oetting, who has special needs, is dressed up as an Oilers’ Zamboni. That’s right, the youngster is actually dressed up as an Edmonton Oilers-themed ice-resurfacing machine, thanks to his handyman father, DJ Oetting.

“We were just trying to figure out how we could incorporate the Oilers into his costume and we wanted to still do the stroller, so obviously a vehicle,” explains Oetting. “The only thing we could think of was a Zamboni.”

Easton has a rare genetic disorder which affects his development, including his heart, speech and mobility.

But his dad wasn’t about to let that stop the wee Oilers fanatic from enjoying Halloween.

He put the Zamboni together in a few hours using foam insulation, glue and screws.

“I have it set up so that it goes over top of his stroller, and it actually sits perfectly on his stroller, and then we just wheel the stroller with him in it,” says Oetting.

Easton and his Zamboni’s ride to fame came quickly after his mom posted a video to social media of him in the Zamboni on Friday.

It caught the attention of Oilers’ Nation, then the NHL and TSN, who reposted adorable video, with the NHL even calling it the “costume of the year.”

“Everybody seems to love it,” says Oetting. “Even people that aren’t Oilers’ fans, I think they just, they see Easton in it and how happy he is, and they love it.”