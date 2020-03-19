LONDON, ONT. -- Visitors to provincial parks are required to vacate Thursday, says Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.

In a statement with Deputy Premier Christine Elliott, Yurek, the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks, says the response is due to the coronavirus developments.

“As COVID-19 continues to quickly evolve, we want to ensure public safety and the well-being of our visitors and staff in Ontario’s provincial parks," the statement says.

"In order to assist the province with its efforts to keep Ontarians safe during this time, all provincial parks will be closed to the public from March 19, 2020 until April 30, 2020. This includes car camping, backcountry camping, roofed accommodations, day use opportunities and all public buildings."

Yurek says anybody with a reservation for arrival up to April 30 will automatically be provided a full refund with no penalty.

As penalty-free refunds will automatically be issued, the public is asked not to cancel reservations online, as it may trigger an automatic penalty.