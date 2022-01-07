Yurek not seeking re-election, resigning as of February

Elgin Middlesex London MPP Jeff Yurek is stepping down just months before the end of the current term of the provincial government.

Yurek made the announcement Friday, saying he’s resigning as of the end of February and will not seek re-election in June.

“The last session of the legislature, it’s really just going to be a run-up in campaigning for the next election. Most of what can be done with the riding has been done,” says Yurek. “I’m going to let the party move forward with campaigning for the next election.”

He was first elected to the opposition Tories in 2011 and was re-elected in 2014 and again in 2018 when the PC Party formed government under Doug Ford.

While in government Yurek served in several ministerial roles including environment and transportation.

Yurek would not reveal what his future plans are, only that the time is right for him and his family.