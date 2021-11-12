Youth reportedly assaulted in Dorchester, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a young person in Dorchester was allegedly assaulted on their way to school Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened near the Dorchester Cemetery at 2251 Dorchester Road.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 50 and 60 with short grey hair, approximately 5’9” tall and was wearing an orange vest/shirt with khaki coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or your local police authority. Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.