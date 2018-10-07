Featured
Youth motorcyclist injured in Sunday afternoon crash
Fire crews at scene of motorcycle crash/Adrienne South, CTV London
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 2:39PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 3:07PM EDT
A youth was transported to Children's hospital in London after a motorcycle crash in the city's west end.
Emergency crews responded to Commissoners Road West and Grand View Avenue, early Sunday afternoon.
At the scene, a motorcycle was on its side, in the middle of the intersection.
London Police refused comment at the scene, but E.M.S. officials later told us, a 17 year old male was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed for a short time.