A youth was transported to Children's hospital in London after a motorcycle crash in the city's west end.

Emergency crews responded to Commissoners Road West and Grand View Avenue, early Sunday afternoon.

At the scene, a motorcycle was on its side, in the middle of the intersection.

London Police refused comment at the scene, but E.M.S. officials later told us, a 17 year old male was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for a short time.