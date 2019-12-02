St. Thomas police arrested a 12-year-old after a disturbance at a family home on Sunday.

Officers responded to the home around 4 p.m. and took the youth into custody.

The youth is now facing two counts of mischief to property under $5,000 and one count of assault.

After being taken to the Colin McGregor Justice Building for processing the youth was released into the custody of an adult.

He is scheduled to make a future appearance in youth court.