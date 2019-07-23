

CTV London





Provincial Police say a youth suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a van while riding their bicycle in Listowel, Ont.

Perth County OPP say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on McDonald Street East at Wallace Avenue.

The youth was northbound on Wallace Avenue and the van was southbound when the crash happened.

Police did not say how the collision occurred but the investigation in continuing.

The driver of the van was not injured.