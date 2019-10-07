

LONDON, Ont. - A teenager was taken to hospital following a rollover crash in Norfolk County.

OPP say the crash happened Saturday around 8 p.m. on Vanderhoeven Side Road in Middleton.

Police say the vehicle with five teens inside was travelling south on Vanderhoeven Side Road when the 17-year-old driver lost control and entered the east ditch.

The vehicle then entered the roadway after partially rolling and came to a stop facing north.

A 17-year-old passenger riding in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital by parents prior to police arrival.

They say two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were waiting outside the vehicle with the driver when they arrived and were not injured.

The driver, who is from Aylmer, was charged with careless driving. He was also issued a provincial offence notice as he was a Class G1 licensed driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver, police say.