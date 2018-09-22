Featured
Youth arrested following loud party in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Police
CTV London
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 11:49AM EDT
St. Thomas police busted up a loud party involving underage drinking.
Just after midnight Saturday, police were called to south end party at a residence after learning of underage drinking and noise.
While at the residence a 17-year old St. Thomas youth was arrested at the location for breaching his conditions of court release.
The youth was held in custody pending a court appearance.