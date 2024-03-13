Youth arrested after unprovoked attack on Sarnia senior

Police in Sarnia have made an arrest following an unprovoked attack in the city on Sunday.

As previously reported, a 66-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on Talfourd Street near Queen Street when a person he didn't know attacked him from behind, striking him in the face.

After canvasing the area and reviewing security footage, a 16-year-old was identified.

On Tuesday, police used a search warrant to enter the suspects home, where police said the suspect tried to flee and hide, fighting with police striking one officer in the mouth before being taken into custody.

A 16-year-old is charged with assault, assault police officer and resisting arrest.

Because of this investigation, the same youth was identified as allegedly being responsible for a break and enter to a home on Cathcart Boulevard in February. With that, the teen is also charged with break, enter and theft and trespass by night.