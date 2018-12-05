Featured
Youth arrested after opioids, cannabis found at school
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Dec. 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 11:40AM EST
Norfolk County OPP say a 15-year-old female has been charged after reportedly bringing opioids and cannabis to Delhi District High School.
Police were called to the school on James Street in Delhi around 2:40 p.m. on Monday by staff members reporting a drug offence.
Following an investigation the 15-year-old was charged with possession of opioids and person under 19 years in possession of cannabis.
She cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.