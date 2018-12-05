

CTV London





Norfolk County OPP say a 15-year-old female has been charged after reportedly bringing opioids and cannabis to Delhi District High School.

Police were called to the school on James Street in Delhi around 2:40 p.m. on Monday by staff members reporting a drug offence.

Following an investigation the 15-year-old was charged with possession of opioids and person under 19 years in possession of cannabis.

She cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.