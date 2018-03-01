

CTV London





A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday morning following at altercation at Clarke Road secondary school.

Police were called to to the school around 11 a.m. in relation to weapons at the rear of the building.

Police say there were a number of victims, all with minor injuries.

Shortly before noon a15-year-old was arrested at an address on Clarke Road.

Charges are currently pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking to identify two other suspects.