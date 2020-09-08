LONDON, ONT -- Two youths are facing charges in relation to a robbery downtown Sunday.

Just before 4:00 p.m., three male youths approached a 19-year-old male who was walking eastbound on Nelson Street near Adelaide Street.

One of the accused asked the victim if he had any money while another, who was armed with a knife demanded the victim's wallet.

As the victim was not carrying any money, the suspect took bus tickets from the wallet.

Upon searching the area, individuals matching the description were seen in the area of Wellington Road near the river.

When spotting the police, the youths fled westbound, following the bike path into a park nearby.

The stolen bus tickets were recovered, but as a result of an investigation, two of the youths have been charged with robbery.

As the accused are 16 and 14 years of age, they cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The third youth was not charged. The victim did not sustain any injuries.