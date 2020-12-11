LONDON, ONT -- The temperature will remain above zero for the next couple days, but rain is on the way followed by more seasonal weather.

Today’s high will be seven degrees with a mix of sun and cloud.

Fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate as the morning goes on.

This evening it will cloud over and rain is expected to begin overnight.

Rain will continue into Saturday with a high of six degrees before temperatures drop on Sunday.

Sunday will be cloudy with a slight chance of flurries and high of one degree.