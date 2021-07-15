Advertisement
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has died
Jake and Tina Hiebert and their five children are seen in this undated family photo.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
Jake and Tina Hiebert and three of their children suffered burns when the family gathered for a bonfire at a home on Vienna Line and were being treated in hospital.
A relative says a jerry can with diesel fuel exploded, seriously injuring the couple, as well as leaving a seven-year-old girl, four-year-old boy and one-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries. Two other children were not injured.
The youngest girl has now died in a Toronto hospital, a relative has confirmed.
A post on a GoFundMe page for the family says one-year-old Layla died Thursday morning.
So far more than $40,000 has been raised to support the family.
Bayham Fire Chief Harry Baranik, who was first on scene, has described the scene as 'traumatic,' saying there was a sense of 'helplessness' as they tried to aid the children.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate.