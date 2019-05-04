

CTV London





Norfolk OPP have charged a 15-year-old boy with several offences after investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police were called to an Arthur Street in Simcoe around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a vehicle was stolen from a residence and while on patrol, officers found the vehicle pulling into a driveway.

Four people were arrested without incident.

A 15-year-old from Brantford has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and cannabis possession under the age of 19.

A 21-year-old man from Norfolk County is facing two counts of failing to comply with probation and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000