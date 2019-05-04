Featured
Young teen facing charges after vehicle reported stolen
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 11:22AM EDT
Norfolk OPP have charged a 15-year-old boy with several offences after investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
Police were called to an Arthur Street in Simcoe around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a vehicle was stolen from a residence and while on patrol, officers found the vehicle pulling into a driveway.
Four people were arrested without incident.
A 15-year-old from Brantford has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and cannabis possession under the age of 19.
A 21-year-old man from Norfolk County is facing two counts of failing to comply with probation and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000