Young soccer star from London, Ont. scores first two goals in Portugal

Diago Delgado and the team at a C.F. Os Belenenses soccer game in Portgual. (source: Diago Delgado/Instagram) Diago Delgado and the team at a C.F. Os Belenenses soccer game in Portgual. (source: Diago Delgado/Instagram)

London Top Stories