Young mother and business owner gets lucky with Lucky Lines

A $10 Christmas gift has turned into $50,000 for a Bothwell, Ont., woman.

Brittany Smith, a 31-year-old mother said her father-in-law gave her one of the holiday instant gift packs.

“He’s been buying tickets for me for Christmas for the past eight years,” she said. “This one was the LUCKY LINES ticket in the GIFT PACK.”

Smith says she played the ticket while she was somewhat distracted and didn’t even realize she had won.

“When I scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw the prize amount, my husband and I looked at each other in disbelief then I called my in-laws right away.”

As a self-employed hair stylist, Brittany says her business has been deeply impacted by the pandemic.

“I have a young family and I want to take some of this money to spoil ourselves and our kids,” she said. “I want to add some joy and celebration into the ongoing pandemic experience our family has had.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Inwood Grocery and Variety on Inwood Road in Inwood.