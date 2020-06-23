LONDON, ONT. -- London police are appealing to the public for witnesses or surveillance of a weekend assault that left a man with serious injuries.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday the victim was in the area of 266 High St. when they were approached by a vehicle with as many as five people inside.

A male suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began assaulting the 20-year-old victim.

According to police the young man suffered “significant injuries.”

The suspects fled the scene in the same vehicle in which they arrived.

Police are hoping someone in the area may have surveillance video of the assault.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-661-5670.