Young Londoner tries to help double amputee lying helpless near LHSC

Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersection rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee.

It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days.

Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him.

“You’re a human being, just like I am, and as such, this could very well be you down in this position,” he cries out.

But not all pass by. On Thursday, shortly after Tom says he was discharged from LHSC for bed sores, he was noticed by Tyler Calver. He is a medical support student living in London, and Tyler says he quickly learned Tom’s story.

“Tom relies on a powered wheelchair because he is a double amputee. So, his wheelchair was charged in the ER [at LHSC] and he got it to about here [Wellington and Commissioners] where it died,” Tyler explains.

Since then, Tyler has been trying to help.

Tom is seen outside the Victoria Hospital campus of LHSC on Nov. 14, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

He says he has called every agency he can think of, but as of early Monday afternoon, Tom still lies on the grass.

“We have about four day’s worth of blankets here,” Tyler explains. “There are just piled one on top of the other. They are just covered in urine, feces and blood. It’s a disgrace that this is happening on our streets.”

Tom, who grew up in London, says he has been homeless for almost five years. He also admits he can be a challenging person to get along with, which limited his shelter options.

“No they tell me you can’t get in.” They tell me, ‘We don’t want you here.’”

But after having both legs removed and parts of his fingers lost to frostbite, Tom knows he desperately needs care.

“Ultimately, what I really need is permanent, and I mean permanent shelter,” he says.

Tyler concurs, telling CTV News London, “There is no more waiting! We need to do this now!”

Bernadette Cassin offers a cup of coffee and a muffin to Tom on Nov. 14, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Many, including Bernadette Cassin, agree. She is among those who have stopped by to offer hot drinks and food to Tom.

“This should not be happening here. These people need help, and hopefully our new council will be able to come up with some suggestions because it is getting worse all the time,” she explains.

As Tom remains literally stuck in a system under pressure, he can only thank those who care — including Tyler.

“Cause if it wasn’t for God’s will for me to still be alive, and to have Tyler come around and do what he does, I [wouldn’t] be here right now,” he says. “I would have been dead a long time ago.”

Tyler is planning to work with newfound supporters to seek both short and long-term care for Tom, and has already sent Tom’s electric wheelchair for repair.

