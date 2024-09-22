Young London immigrants succeed in post-secondary education: Report
A new report shows young immigrants in London are succeeding in post-secondary education.
The statistics, released by Statistics Canada, said young immigrants have almost the same rate of enrolling for higher education as Canadian peers. Immigrants are slightly above domestic students.
“Among immigrants aged 20 to 24 in 2021, London’s Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) reported a post-secondary school attendance rate of 57.2 per cent,” the report read.
“Even more remarkably, the post-secondary school attendance rate among non-immigrants in London CMA was slightly lower, at 45.5 per cent.”
London has the biggest difference among the areas studied at 12 per cent.
The full report can be found here.
