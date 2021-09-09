Young girl saved from Lake Huron in Goderich, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

A seven-year-old girl was saved from Lake Huron in Goderich, Ont. over the Labour Day long weekend.

Huron County OPP is crediting a Goderich man for making the rescue around 10:05 a.m.at Rotary Cove Beach after the girl was caught in the wind and currents, getting blown away from shore on a toy inflatable.

According to police, the child was unable to get to shore on her own and the family members she was with were not strong enough swimmers to bring her back in.

Fortunately, a 20-year-old Goderich man who was out for a walk, realized what was happening. He was able to swim out to the girl and safely tow her back into shore.

The OPP is reminding beach-goers that officers have responded to several drownings this year and this event could have certainly ended up in a fatality had it not been for the life-saving actions of the man.

Open Water Safety Tips fromt he OPP