London police are investigating after a young female in the city's south end was followed by a suspicious male Friday morning.

Investigators say the youth was walking in the area of Conway Drive and Cheswick Circle around 9:40 a.m. when she was approached by a man who offered her money to go to a nearby park with him.

She said no and kept walking, but the man followed and tried to have a conversation with her, according to police.

The man then waited outside when she entered a business in the Ernest Avenue and Bradley Avenue area, but left when she didn't come out.

He was last seen walking west on Conway Drive.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, with a slim to medium build, greyish/brown short hair and a greyish short beard.

He was wearing a black hat, jacket, pants and boots and police say he spoke with an accent and was smoking cigarettes from a blue and white package.

Anyone who knows the identity of this male is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.