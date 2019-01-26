

CTV London





A teenage driver is facing impaired charges following a crash late Friday night in Woodstock.

Just before midnight police say there was a collision at James Street at Teeple Street.

Police say a westbound Pontiac Grand Am hit a Dodge Pickup that was parked at the side of the road on James Street.

They say the driver of the Grand Am fled the scene of the collision on foot.

With help from witnesses, the driver was located and subsequently arrested.

A 19-year-old Woodstock was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with minor injuries from the collision.

He was later released from hospital.

He was charged with:

Operate motor vehicle while impaired, above 80 mg alcohol in blood

Operate motor vehicle while impaired

Fail to stop after accident

Fail to comply