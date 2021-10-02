Young child dies after falling from balcony in London, Ont.: Police

400 Lyle Street in London, Ont on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London) 400 Lyle Street in London, Ont on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out

W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island