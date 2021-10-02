Young child dies after falling from balcony in London, Ont.: Police

London, Ont. -

The London Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating the death of a young child who sustained injuries after falling from a high rise building Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call to a residence in the area of Lyle Street and King Street where a young child was found with life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony.

The area was blocked off for several hours.

Witnesses told CTV News the elevators for the condo building at 400 Lyle Street were shut down and more than a dozen police cruisers and ambulances attended the scene.

The child was taken to Victoria Hospital, but after life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.