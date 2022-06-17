'You need to come get your children immediately': Parents jarred by sudden closure of childcare centres
It was a call that stunned hundreds of parents, "You need to come get your children immediately. We will explain when you get to the centre."
That's the message Shayla Galenza says she received around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
She had two children, an infant and a three-year-old, attending the Kidorable Children's Care Centre on Jim Ashton Street, in the area of Oxford and Second Street.
It's one of two Kidorable locations in London. The second is on Trafalgar Street near Vancouver Street.
Both locations now have notices from the Ministry of Education posted in the front entrance, saying the centres have been closed due to concerns raised, citing a "protection order" to immediately stop providing child care — It's the same notice parents were handed as they came to pick up their children.
Galenza says when she arrived, staff were greeting parents outside holding clear plastic garbage bags with their children's belongings inside.
"The staff has been absolutely remarkable," said Galenza. "I can't say how thankful we are for the staff and how far out of their way they've gone to make their kids feel safe and at home."
Parents say, along with ministry representatives, London Police Service members and City of London officials were also on hand as children were being picked up.
A Ministry of Education notice posted in the front entrance of the Kidorable Child Care Centre at 1697 Trafalgar St. on June 17, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Galenza says she actually had to leave her work, along with her manager who also had a child at the Jim Ashton Street location, in order to pick her children up.
She told CTV News the challenge now is finding other daycare alternatives. The notice from the Ministry of Education includes a website and a contact name and number.
According to Galenza, the Kidorable locations opened in October and she was thankful they did, because she was already facing two-year waitlists at other daycare operations.
She said parents are trying to support each other, with some offering to take in other children while new spaces are identified, but she's frustrated by the lack of information about the issues related to the Kidorable closures and why there couldn't be more notice.
Social media sites have been flooded with speculation, questions and concerns about the Kidorable Childcare Centres.
The notice from ministry was issued to the Altaqwa Academy Foundation, operating as Kidorable Child Care Centres.
The Academy Foundation headquarters are identified online as being at a Churchill Avenue location.
A private school is run at that location and a spokesperson inside the school has no link to the Kidorable Child Care Centres.
CTV News called the phone number tied to Kidorable. The line has a generic answering machine message. A message was left but so far there has been no response.
CTV News has also sent an email to the ministry's communications department regarding the Kidorable situation.
The ministry has acknowledged receipt of the email but hasn't provided further details.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Combative Putin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with "stupid" sanctions that amounted to an economic "blitzkrieg".
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Why the COVID Alert App never took off in Canada
Health Canada announced on Friday that the COVID Alert app has been shut down, citing low usage, falling case counts and hospitalizations as well as the lack of PCR testing across Canada.
Canada expected to finish review of first COVID-19 shot for youngest kids in weeks
Federal officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in coming weeks as the U.S. prepares to roll out tot-sized shots.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Waterloo man arrested after police respond to weapons call: WRPS
A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly carrying a replica firearm near Conestoga Mall on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
This is what Canadian boaters need to do when arriving in Michigan
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding Canadian boaters what to do when arriving into Michigan.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle downtown Friday morning.
-
Highway 401 eastbound reopens near Tilbury after crash
OPP say the eastbound lanes of the Highway 401 have reopened after a collision near Tilbury.
Barrie
-
Shelburne high school shifts to remote learning amid 'racially motivated' incident
High school students with Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne shifted to remote learning on Friday amid "recent tensions."
-
Simcoe County women’s soccer player allegedly ‘racially abused’ by opposing team’s fans
A recent women's soccer game was halted after allegations of racial abuse by the opposing team's fans during a match directed at a Simcoe County Rovers FC player.
-
Mayor resigns Bracebridge post
Mayor Graydon Smith will announce his resignation at the next general committee meeting as he prepares to take on his new role as Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP..
Northern Ontario
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
-
Northerners feel they can’t afford to retire
Timmins pet store owner Walter Palubiski has been looking to sell his shop, and move on to the next stage of his life, but worries whether it will be the retirement he hoped for as the cost of living continues to rise.
-
Police find missing northern Ontario man deceased
A 54-year-old Holtyre man, reported missing in Black River-Matheson township last fall was found deceased June 8, police said in a release.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
Toronto
-
Ontario homeowners could have a lien placed on their home -- and not even know it
An Ontario woman whose brother died in March said she was put in charge to handle his financial affairs and was shocked at what she discovered.
-
Two drivers dead after being hit from behind by third motorist in QEW crash, OPP say
Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.
-
Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M
A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.
Montreal
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group
The RCMP say search warrants executed Thursday on properties southwest of Quebec City allegedly connected to a neo-Nazi terrorist group were completed without incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
-
EVENT INFO
EVENT INFO | F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know
Old school Grand Prix race fans and newly-minted bandwagon riders who binged the Netflix series 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' will be in and around Montreal this weekend wearing their finest Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing gear, ready to discuss the finer points of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and what the phrase 'last-lap overtake' means.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Moncton reveals action plan to deal with crime concerns in city’s west end
The City of Moncton has revealed its action plan to address concerns from residents over crime in the city’s west end.
Winnipeg
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
Three charged in months-long investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg: WPS
A search of a Springfield Road business led to the arrest of three Manitobans and the discovery of over a dozen catalytic converters, numerous drugs and cash.
-
Tips to conserving energy in your home during the summer heat
While you may be ready for warmer temperatures, your home may not be.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 2 near Okotoks
RCMP confirm two people are dead following a Friday morning highway crash south of Calgary.
-
Poop problem: AHS advises against swimming in Chestermere Lake
Fecal bacteria levels in Chestermere Lake are far too high for Alberta Health Services' liking and the organization wants you to stay out of the water.
-
Memorial Drive reopens to traffic amid looming flood concerns
Drivers can once again access one of Calgary's busiest roadways after construction crews divided the massive berm along Memorial Drive.
Edmonton
-
Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid yet
So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation
A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
Passport renewal delays could hinder B.C. family's dream trip to see golf tournament
A dream graduation present has turned into a nightmare for one Ladner, B.C., family due to ongoing passport renewal delays.
-
Stranger punched and threatened to kill victim in unprovoked attack: Burnaby RCMP
Police are searching for a suspect in a strange and unprovoked attack reported earlier this week in Burnaby.
-
Vancouver doctor who spent days in trees blocking pipeline work will serve jail time
A Vancouver doctor and activist was sentenced to time behind bars after spending several days camped out in trees in protest of a British Columbia-Alberta pipeline project.