'You may be walking like this driver': 26 year old clocked in at 171 km/h near Wiarton, Ont.

A driver from Caledon is without a licence for the next month after Grey Bruce OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 171 km/h down Highway 6.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, the vehicle was recently stopped on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, for stunt driving.

The driver was clocked in at 171 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The 26-year-old driver from Caldeon was charged with drive motor vehicle – perform stunt - excessive speed and fail to surrender permit.

In addition, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days, their licence suspended for 30 days and they have an upcoming court date.

“The Grey Bruce OPP wants to remind motorists to abide by the speed limit or you may be walking like this driver,” police wrote on Twitter.

OPP once again remind drivers to “drive safe.”