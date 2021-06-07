MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Ontario government announced Monday that the province will move to Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen sooner than planned.

The move was expected to happen by June 14, but it was announced that it will actually happen this Friday, June 11 -- three days earlier than expected.

Officials say vaccination rates and key indicators including the case rate and number of COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units made the move possible.

In a statement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised the success of the province's vaccine rollout team, adding, “The only reason we’re able to (enter step one) is because of the enormous sacrifices made by individuals, families and communities across Ontario. As we begin to enjoy the benefits of the first step in our roadmap like meeting friends on a patio or visiting your favourite local store, please do so safely by continuing to follow all public health guidelines.”

Among the biggest changes that come in Step One are:

outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 10 people allowed

outdoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres

indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 15 per cent capacity of the particular room

non-essential retail permitted at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold

essential and other select retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold

outdoor dining with up to four people per table, with exceptions for larger households

outdoor fitness classes, outdoor groups in personal training and outdoor individual/team sport training to be permitted with up to 10 people, among other restrictions

day camps for children permitted to operate in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines for COVID-19

overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks, and short-term rentals

concert venues, theatres and cinemas may open outdoors for the purpose of rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted concert, artistic event, theatrical performance or other performance with no more than 10 performers, among other restrictions

outdoor horse racing tracks and motor speedways permitted to operate without spectators

outdoor attractions such as zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens with capacity and other restrictions

Additional details of what is allowed in Stage 1 can be found here.

In a statement, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott added, “While this is exciting news, as we move to enter Step One of Ontario’s Roadmap it remains critical that all Ontarians continue to follow public health advice and roll up their sleeves to receive the vaccine.”