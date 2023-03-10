‘You appreciate every moment’: Curling fans reflect on pandemic anniversary

Tammy Burns, Derek Schwartzentruber, and Shelly Torkin are seen enjoying themselves at the Original 16 Patch at the Tim Horton’s Brier near the third anniversary of the global COVID-19 pandemic on March 10, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Tammy Burns, Derek Schwartzentruber, and Shelly Torkin are seen enjoying themselves at the Original 16 Patch at the Tim Horton’s Brier near the third anniversary of the global COVID-19 pandemic on March 10, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver