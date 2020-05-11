LONDON, ONT -- Despite a light layer of snow awaiting Londoners Monday morning you should be able to put that scraper away by the weekend.

Periods of snow made it look more like early March rather than mid-May Monday morning.

The white stuff was expected to taper off later in the morning, but the day’s high will only be around 5 degrees.

Sun will return Tuesday and Wednesday with high’s around 10 degrees, but by the weekend the Forest City should see temperatures around 20 degrees.

Environment Canada is calling for highs of 20 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The only catch is that there is rain in the forecast as well.