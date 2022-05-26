Year long sexual assault investigation results in charges

A 33-year-old man from Jamaica has been charged after a nearly year long sexual assault investigation in Norfolk County, according to OPP.

The Crime Unit and members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit say the man was arrested on May 19, 2022 and charged with two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and two counts of sexual interference.

On May 27, 2021, OPP were called to investigate a sexual assault at a William Street address in Delhi.

According to police, two female youths were sitting at a local swimming pond when three adults approached the area.

While conversing, one of the adults sexually assaulted both females while the other two adults were swimming nearby.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date.