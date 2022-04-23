Yard sale in east London, Ont. helps raise funds for Ukraine

A group of volunteers at yard sale held outside MPP Teresa Armstrong’s office on Hale Street in London, Ont., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Reta Ismail / CTV London) A group of volunteers at yard sale held outside MPP Teresa Armstrong’s office on Hale Street in London, Ont., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Reta Ismail / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver