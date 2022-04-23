Yard sale in east London, Ont. helps raise funds for Ukraine

London-Fanshawe Riding Association held a yard sale outside of MPP Teresa Armstrong’s office on Hale Street Saturday with all proceeds going to the London Ukrainian Center.

Armstrong said it was a way for the community to come together for Ukraine.

“This is our way of showing how much we care and how much we want to help. And a lot of people have come out today, and bought things, and that’s there way of course they’re also donating, and making sure that we’re supporting Ukraine,” said Armstrong.

There were about half a dozen volunteers helping out, including Waltraud Knott, who said the event was a great idea.

“Very concerned about the Ukraine, wanted to do a little bit of something, and secondly it helps me clean out my house, so it’s a win-win,” said Knott.