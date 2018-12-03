

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne is defending her Liberal government's decision to cut hydro rates by taking on billions new debt, saying she took action to help people who were struggling to pay their bills.

Wynne's comments come as she testifies at a committee tasked with probing her government's accounting practices.

Premier Doug Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority in June, announced the committee in September, days after his finance minister said Ontario was facing a $15 billion deficit.

Critics have disputed the deficit figure and slammed the work of the committee as politically-motivated.

Wynne is being questioned about her government's Fair Hydro Plan and says the Liberals were forced to act on rising hydro rates after governments of all political stripes neglected the system for decades.

The province's auditor general accused the Liberals of underestimating and misrepresenting the financial impact of the plan and shifting the increased cost to a new generation of rate payers.

The plan brought in by the Liberals in 2017 slashed hydro prices by 25 per cent.

It lowers time-of-use rates by letting customers off the hook for a portion of the global adjustment -- a charge consumers pay for above-market rates to power producers-- for 10 years. In the meantime, producers will continue being paid the same, so Ontario Power Generation was tapped to oversee the debt used to pay that difference.

The committee Wynne is testifying at is calling witnesses and gathering evidences for a final report expected later this month.