Wrong-way vehicle on Highway 402 leads to charges

A London, Ont. man is facing more than half-a-dozen charges after he was allegedly stopped going the wrong way on Highway 402.

Middlesex County OPP responded to mulitple complaints of a wrong-way vehicle on the 402 in Strathroy-Caradoc just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle was reportedly headed east in the westbound lanes before it crossed the centre median to continue east in the eastbound lanes.

After initially failing to stop for officers, the OPP say the vehicle eventually stopped.

A 26-year-old London man is now charged with:

operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

dangerous operation

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-opioid (other than heroin)

drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

driving while under suspension

He was released from custody pending a court appearance on Jan. 28, 2022.