Writing festival underway in honour of late author

The Alice Munro Festival of the Short Story is underway in Huron County.

The festival kicked off last night with a production of Post Alice at the Blyth Festival stage.

Munro, who grew up in Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, passed away last month.

This is the first Alice Munro festival since her passing.

The four-day long event, features author readings, writing masterclasses, and Alice Munro themed walking and driving tours.

Events are taking place in Wingham, Bayfield, and Blyth, as part of the festival.

