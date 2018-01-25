

CTV London





London police are warning members of the public to watch their surroundings after a woman was mugged for her cellphone.

Around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, a 30-year-old woman was holding her phone in her hands in front of her when she was pushed to the ground on Dundas Street near Nightingale Avenue.

The suspect tried to grab her phone and a struggle ensued.

He fled without the device.

A person in a passing vehicle saw the commotion and called police.

A 26-year-old London man was arrested and charged with assault and intent to steal.

London police want residents to always be aware of their surroundings at all times.