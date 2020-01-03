LONDON, ONT. -- It’s a new year and Westland Gallery in Wortley Village is launching its Gallery Group Show to kick off 2020.

The show brings together 17 local artists that will be exhibiting at Westland Gallery throughout the year.

On Jan. 4 from 2-4 p.m. Londoners are invited to the gallery for a free reception to meet the artists and enjoy some refreshments.

The show demonstrates the diversity of the gallery artists - from landscapes, to abstracts and photography - all done by people working in the community.

When asked why people should attend, Danielle Hoevenaars tells CTV News, “It’s a fun opportunity to come and experience the art gallery. Whether you’re a frequent visitor or you have never set foot in Westland Gallery before, come on out, it’s a welcoming environment.”

Westland Gallery is in its seventh year at 156 Wortley Road and they put on new exhibits every three weeks.