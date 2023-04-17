Wortley Village café fire considered 'suspicious'

A weekend fire in Wortley Village has been declared “suspicious.”

Damage is estimated at $2-million after crews responded to Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, London fire extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported — the incident was reassigned to the London Police Service Street Crime Unit.

The top level of the building is a residence. There was no one in the building when the fire broke out, and there are no reported injuries.