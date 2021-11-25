World Curling Tour stops in Huron County

Team Switzerland practices at the Wingham Golf and Curling Club in Wingham, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News) Team Switzerland practices at the Wingham Golf and Curling Club in Wingham, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

London Top Stories