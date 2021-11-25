World Curling Tour stops in Huron County

Wingham, Ont. -

The Swiss are coming! A foursome of female curlers have made the long trek from Switzerland, to highlight the field at a World Curling Tour stop in Huron County this weekend.

The Wingham Golf and Curling Club is hosting the 10-team tournament that gets underway on Friday, and runs through Sunday.

The Swiss team will be skipped by two-time world champion, Irene Schori.

The Swiss team says they’ve come to Wingham for this weekend’s tournament because there aren’t many matches available in Europe this month, and they want to be sharp for the upcoming pre-Olympic trials.

You can check out the action in person this weekend.

