Workplace injury sends one to hospital in Huron County, OPP investigating

Ontario Provincial Police officers. (File Photo) Ontario Provincial Police officers. (File Photo)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver