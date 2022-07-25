Workplace forklift accident sends one to hospital

A man was taken to hospital Monday after a workplace accident west of London, Ont.

Middlesex County OPP told CTV News London that a male worker at Coldstream Concrete, located on Quaker Line in Middlesex Centre, Ont., was pinned underneath a forklift late Monday afternoon.

First responders, including EMS, OPP and fire crews responded to the scene.

Police say the man was rescued from underneath the forklift by the fire department and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the accident.

— With files from CTV News London’s Jaden Lee-Lincoln