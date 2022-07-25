Workplace forklift accident sends one to hospital

Workplace forklift accident sends one to hospital

A man was taken to hospital after he was pinned underneath a forklift at Coldstream Concrete, located on Quaker Line in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on July 25, 2022. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln/CTV News London) A man was taken to hospital after he was pinned underneath a forklift at Coldstream Concrete, located on Quaker Line in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on July 25, 2022. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln/CTV News London)

